Natalie Jones King, age 79, died on December 6, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.
A lifelong educator, Natalie spent her life teaching: as an English teacher in public schools throughout Alabama, as an English as a Second Language teacher at both St. James School and Montgomery’s First Baptist Church, as a weekly tutor through the Tutoring Program at her church, and as a minister to the children in her Sunday School classes.
Natalie is reunited in death to her husband, Bobby. She is survived by her family, including her sons Troy, Tracy, Holmes, and Charles (“Chuck”); her seven grandchildren Briggs, Colden, Asher, Caleb, Lakin, Addy, and MaryLe; and her brothers Charles Jones and John Jones.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Elba, AL, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, followed by a memorial celebration service at First Baptist Church of Montgomery at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the English as a Second Language ministry of First Baptist Church of Montgomery, Alabama.
