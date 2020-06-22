Nellie Smedley

Mrs. Nellie Smedley, age 99, of New Brockton, Ala., died Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Nellie was born to the late Henry and Lula Bell Stuckey on January 11, 1921. She was the oldest of nine children all preceded her in death. Funeral services were held June 8, 2020 at Newman Mortuary in Ozark, Ala., with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing the services. Nellie was married to the late Deacon Willie C. Smedley and to this union they had eight children: Earl, Elizabeth, Dell, Freddie and Henry, along with three who preceded her in death - Y. C., Ornie D., and Lee Ray. Other family includes three daughters-in-law: Roberta, Beatrice, and Onether Smedley; along with several grandchildren, many great- grands, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

