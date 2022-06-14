Ms. Nellye Jean Anderson, Elba, AL died June 4, 2022 at her home.
She attended Mulberry Heights High School and after graduation she attended Alabama State University and later worked in New York City. Upon retirement from Saks Fifth Avenue, she returned to Elba. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Enterprise.
Nelly was preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Ethel Mae Stinson Anderson; her two brothers, Stinson Jake Anderson and Algie Wolfe Anderson; her sisters, Lillie Mae Anderson Ward, Jimmy Helen Anderson McMillian, and Carrie Ramona Anderson Hardwick.
She is survived by her caregiver, nephew Jerry (Mary Nell) McMillian. She is also survived by other niches, nephews, cousins, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.