Ned "Nick" Harlin Maddox age 86 of Elba, AL died Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Funeral services were held from Victoria Baptist Church (Youth Building) on Monday, November 28, 2022 with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Burial services followed in the Victoria Community Cemetery. Contributions may be made in honor of Nick to NRA of which he was a lifelong member or St. Jude hospital.
Survivors include: sons - Mitchell (Susan) Maddox, Troy, AL, Luke Maddox, Gautier, MS, and - Tony (Patricia) Maddox, Columbus, GA; daughter - Alison (Jeff Chandler) Maddox, Sheridan, AR; eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Maddox family.
