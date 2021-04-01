Mrs. Nina Sue Dewberry Allen of Elba, AL passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was 83.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Woodland Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Elba, AL with Kevin Dewberry officiating and Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva, AL directing.
Mrs. Allen was born in Elba, AL on January 02, 1938 to the late James Alexander and Susie Elizabeth Blackmon Dewberry. Her love for her hometown and the people there never wavered, even though she had not lived there in years. She often spoke fondly of her memories growing up there. She is best remembered for baking cakes, such as, butternut, red velvet, 13-layer chocolate cake, cream cheese pound cakes, and Mrs. Olive Daniels’ fruit cake at Christmas, along with Paul’s Café B-B-Q sauce. Nina was a blessing to those who knew her and will be dearly missed by family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hillard” Goob” Allen; two brothers, General Dewberry and James Dewberry, and two nephews, Joe Smith and Lee Dewberry.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Phoebe Miller (Jerry) of Coffee Springs, AL; four grandchildren, Christina Carswell (Michael) of Tuscaloosa, AL, Katie Bowers (Will Simmons) of Geneva, AL, Celeste Miller of Crestview, Fla. and Jason Miller, Coffee Springs, Ala.; five great-grandchildren, Stephen Miller, Emma Claire Carswell, Amelia Blake Carswell, Lyla Belle Simmons and Sadie Grace Simmons; two sisters, Pansy Smith of Elba, AL, Judie Edwards (Steve) of Georgia; two brothers, Steve Dewberry (Tonda) of Jack, AL, Tommy Dewberry (Debbie) of Elba, AL and a host of nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.