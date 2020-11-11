Nonie Marx

Nonie D Kelley Fuller Marx age 97 of Enterprise, AL died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her daughters' home in Enterprise. Graveside services will be held from Woodland Grove Community Cemetery on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Visitation will be at Woodland Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Mrs. Marx was preceded in death by two husbands Harold Joseph Fuller and William Marx.
Survivors include: daughters - Judi Fuller (Billy) Stinson, Enterprise, and Juanita Fuller Flowers, Elba, AL; son - William "Billy" Marx, Elba; granddaughter - Brenda (Ken) Smith, Wetumpka, AL, and Emilee (Chase) Davis, Elba; grandson - Wade (Cindy) Flowers, Elba; great granddaughters - Jaymee Flowers, Kali Nicholson, and Kelly O'Neal, all of Elba plus Tori O'Neal, Huntsville, AL; great grandson - Carter Nicholson, Elba; and two great great-grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Marx family
