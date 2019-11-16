Mathalyn Farris age 88 of Kinston, AL died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Alan Moore officiating. Committal services will follow in the New
Home Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, November
19, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: sons - Mike (Judy) Farris, Elba, AL, and Max (Glynis) Farris, West Point, MS; seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.