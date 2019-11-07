Ronald Keith Culver, aged 63 of Elba, AL died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home. As per his wishes there will be a Masonic and military graveside service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 with Rev. Stephen Reneau officiating. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Ronnie was born on June 27, 1956 to Hillary Herbert Culver, Jr. and his wife Lillie Grace Crocker. He was a lifelong resident of Elba. He graduated from Elba High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. He also graduated from Troy State University.
He retired from the Alabama National Guard where he had obtained the rank of Captain. He was a member of the Elba Masonic Lodge #170 and the Alcazar Shrine.
He is preceded in death by his parents Hillary Herbert Culver, Jr. and Lillie Grace Crocker Culver; grandparents Hillary Herbert Culver, Sr. and Etta Stanton Culver, James C. "Oscar" Crocker and Sallie Vance Crocker.
He is survived by his sister Hilda Culver (Tim) Allen of Enterprise, AL: daughter Kelli Grace (Ronald) Parks; grandsons Benjamin Wade McLendon and Wyatt Keith Culver; granddaughters Grace Beatrice McLendon and Sydnee Saige Parks, all of Elba; nephew Byron Kent (Nichol) Allen of Edwardsville, IL; and niece Kylie Allen (Jeremy) Fink of Dothan, AL; great nephews Jackson Clayton Fink and Mason Culver Allen and great nieces Taylor Kennedy Allen, Lily Leeann Allen and Kallen Hillary Fink.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elba Masonic Lodge # 170, P. O. Box 694 Elba, AL 36323.
