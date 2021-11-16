Ocie Phillips

Ocie Pearl Phillips of Elba, AL died on November 9,2021. Funeral servicea were held Saturday November 13, 2021 Harris Temple Church of God in Christ with Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
Ocie Pearl Phillips was born December 2nd 1944 to Jesse James Cooks and Eula Cooks. She was the 4th oldest out of 12 siblings; Jesse Houston of FL, Jesse James Cooks Jr. of FL, Ruby Wynn of Troy, John Paul Cooks and Wille D. Cooks precede her in death.
Ocie wed Shelly O’Neal Phillips Jr. in 1965. She is survived by her son - Kelly O’Neal Phillips; and stepson Jonathan Daniels; three granddaughters: Jyl Daniels, Jessica Daniels, and Jennifer Daniels and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; siblings Jimmy Cooks of Montgomery, Mary Starks of Troy, AL, Voncile Howard of Texas, Myrtle Ellrid of Troy, Pearl Partlow of Montgomery, AL and her brother Charles Cooks. She was employed by Elba General Hospital for 28 years, and Kleinerts sewing factory for 18 years, and then as care giver for Volunteers of America for 22 years before retiring in 2019. She's been almost a lifelong member of Harris Temple COGIC in Elba , AL serving faithfully until her death.
