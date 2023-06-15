Omega Farris, age 86, of New Brockton, AL, died Sunday, June 11, 2023. Omega was born in Elba, AL on April 10, 1937.
He was the proprietor of Farris Superette, a country store, gas station, and tire re-cap shop in Elba. He moved his family to Orlando in 1972 and excelled in the framing carpentry trade during the Disney building boom. He returned to New Brockton in 1993 and built his retirement home on family land. He was an Air Force veteran.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Sherry Thompson Farris; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary (Linda) Hickory, N.C., Lenny (Pat) Winter Garden, FL; two daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda Fletcher (Charles), Orlando, FL; Lori Vilece (Robert), Lake Mary, FL; two sisters Sara Margaret Farris Pietrantoni, Lady Lake; Katie Farris Hudson (Ted), Auburn, AL;eight grandchildren, Sarah Marze (James), Amanda Mayhue (Johnathan), Mark, Brooke, Brett, Kaylee, Daniel, Lindsey; two great grandchildren: James and Ava.
