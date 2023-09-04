Onell Ham Coon age 89 of Elba, AL died Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, AL. Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM with Rev. Ken Wilson officiating.
Survivors include son - David (Jan) Coon of Elba; sisters - Marie Miller, and - Betty (Quinton) Roberts, both of Opp.
She was preceded in death by her husband - Charles A. Coon; parents, Mildred Guy and Charlie Ham; son - Steve Coon; brothers - Finley Ham and Kimmey Ham, and brother-in-law - Joe Miller.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Coon family.
