Mr. Oren Whalyn Oglesby - lovingly known as "Paw-Paw", age 87, formerly of Glenwood, Ala. - a resident of Crawford, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. CST from the Chapel of Dillard Funeral Home in Troy, Ala., with Dr. Wayne Scarborough and Chaplain Randy Gardner officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. CST at Dillard Funeral Home in Troy. The family will be accepting flowers or memorials may be made to the Providence Cemetery Fund: P.O. Box 67, Glenwood, AL 36034.
He was known as a man of integrity, devoted family values, and a man of his word. Mr. Oglesby worked for Dorsey Trailer in Elba for 33 years. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. The love he demonstrated for his family will be a lasting legacy in the hearts of those that loved him dearly. "Great Love Lives On."
He is preceded in death by his wife: Mary Emma Oglesby; mother: Flora Oglesby, and son-in-law: Wayne Stubbs.
Survivors include his children: Anida Stubbs (Ron Miles), Susan Hall (Dean), Cindy Hammett (Johnny), Pam Gardner (Randy), Stacey Oglesby (Dawn); grandchildren: Kim Quattlebaum (Grady), Hamilton Stubbs (Savannah), Andrew Hall (Haley), Matt Hall, Jessie Hammett, Jody Hammett, Justin Allen, Jacob Allen, Sera Mace, Kady Bjornson (Blake), Seth Oglesby; great- grandchildren: Caleb Stubbs, Bryant Stubbs, Harley Quattlebaum, Rylee Hall, AJ Hall, Landri Hall, and Kennedy Allen.
Serving as pallbearers will be Hamilton Stubbs, Andrew Hall, Matt Hall, Jody Hammett, Justin Allen, Jacob Allen, and Seth Oglesby. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Stubbs, AJ Hall, and Bryant Stubbs.
