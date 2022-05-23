Owen T Free, Sr

Graveside services for retired SFC Owen Thomas Free, Sr., age 86, of Harker Heights, TX will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, May 27 at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen, TX with full military honors. Visitation will be Thursday, May 26 from 6-8 pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home, Killeen.
Mr. Free died on May 20, 2022. He was born on March 3, 1936 in Coffee County AL.
Mr. Free met and fell in love with his wife, Jeanette, at a young age. They married on August 6, 1955, and had two children.
Owen served his country for 23 years, worked as a volunteer police officer for the Harker Heights Police Department, and worked security for two companies.
Mr. Free is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Dora Jeanette Free.
He is survived by his son, Owen Thomas Free Jr. of Harker Heights; his daughter, Felicia Ayala and her husband, Juan Ayala of Harker Heights; a brother, Charles Free of Basin, AL; grandsons Russ Hall and Ray Hall of Harker Heights, Juan Ayala of Huntsville, AL, Tommy Free of Dallas TX, granddaughters Natasha Woitunski and Misty Grenier of Massachusetts, Jeannie Helms of Aledo, TX and Courtney Everts of Copperas Cove, TX; seventeengreat grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
