Mrs. Pamela Jean Barton of Opp, AL died September 8, 2021 in the Opp hospital. She was 64 years old.
Private arrangements were entrusted to Keahey Funeral Home.
Left to cherish her memory are: sons, James Harrell (Cathy), Chris Harrell and Daniel Barton, all of Opp; daughters, Monica Drewery (John) of Enterprise and Joanne Kidd of Opp; sister, Janice Sabot of Massachusetts; grandchildren, Johnathan Harrell, Zachary Harrell, Daniel Jonas, Abby Harrell, Brandon Harrell, Victoria Marion, Kaitlyn Barton, Madison Drewery, Tarah Hudson, Jayce Jones, Rebecca Stephens and Emily Stephens; great grandchildren, Emberly Marion and Dallas Stephens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Barton and son, Jeffery Barton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.