Mrs. Pamela Morris Crittenden, age 73, of Elba, Ala. died early Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Pam’s life will be celebrated Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, with a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Elba Church of Christ, 715 N. Troy Highway, Elba. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ruth Lee Benevolence Fund at the Elba Church of Christ.
Pam was born June 7, 1946 in Fairbury, Neb., to Grady and Mildred Morris. She soon moved to East Texas where she grew up with her siblings and graduated from Gladewater High School.
In March of 1965, she married Johnny Wayne Crittenden and started a journey that would lead her to Elba, the town they have loved for over 40 years. Pam worked at the Elba Exchange Bank for many years, then at Williams Signs, and most recently she served for 15 years as the secretary for the Elba Church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Paul Morris.
Survivors include her husband: John Crittenden, Elba; daughters: Stephanie Parrish (Greg), Auburn, Ala., Cassie Crittenden, Elba; two grandchildren: Woods Parrish and Willow Grace Parrish, both of Auburn; siblings: Pat (Perry) Cowan, Pritchett, Texas, and Phyllis (Jerry) Kennie, White Oak, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.