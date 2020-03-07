Hazel Pastine Blackmon age 80, a resident of Elba, AL died Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 9, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Culon Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday evening, March 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Mrs. Blackmon is survived by daughter - Brenda Nelson and son-in-law -
Mike Nelson of Elba; grandson - Chris Nelson, Elba; sisters - Christine Catrett, Elba, Shelia Cox, Opp, AL, and Wanda Rhoades of Opp, AL; along with a brother - James Bryant of Opp.
She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Obern Blackmon, by her parents Valvie and Button Edlow Bryant, along with two sisters Helen Cook, and Shirley Williamson.
