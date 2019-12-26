Mrs. Patricia Ann Blanks, age 70, of Lanett, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. She was born on June 16th, 1949 in Coffee County, Alabama to the late Giles “Coot” Hudson and Alzie Lee Hudson.
Mrs. Blanks is survived by her two children, Kevin (Vickie) Blanks and Felicia (Jonathan) Walden; her two grandchildren, Jordan Walden and Taylor Walden; her sister, Merle (Johnny) McInnis; her brother, Steve (Carolyn) Hudson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harty Blanks; her parents; her siblings, Annette Simmons, Nellie Holcomb, and Danny Hudson.
Mrs. Blanks was a very caring and determined lady who tried to help anyone who might be in need. She loved watching Auburn football and butterflies and going fishing.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 11:00 AM (EST) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley, Alabama. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Pastor Darren White will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM (EST) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley.
Please visit our website at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a condolence for the family, to share a memory of Mrs. Blanks, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.