Patricia Hornsby Wyrosdick age 84, a resident of Opp, AL died Monday, February 1, 2021 at Opp Health & Rehabilitation Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Youth Baseball/Softball Registration underway for Elba Parks and Recreation
- Lily Daniels celebrates her 5th birthday
- Elba Tigers spank Rebels 57-36 for area win
- City of Elba - Ordinance Establishing and Implementing a Program to Charge Mitigation Rates for Fire Department Services
- EMA director says COVID-related deaths increased by 20-plus in Coffee County
- Elba Police make arrest in murder case
- Brainstorms for 1/28/2021
- Public Notice: Sale of Vehicles at Cook Chevrolet Inc
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba Police make arrest in murder case
- Public Notice: Sale of Vehicles at Cook Chevrolet Inc
- City of Elba - Ordinance Establishing and Implementing a Program to Charge Mitigation Rates for Fire Department Services
- EMA director says COVID-related deaths increased by 20-plus in Coffee County
- Elba Tigers spank Rebels 57-36 for area win
- Mayor confirms new restaurant potentially looking to expand to Elba in early Spring
- Jennifer Payne
- Frances Taylor Bannon
- Ben Carpenter
- Hernandez-Morales wedding held Sunday, January 10, in Ozark, Ala.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.