Patricia Johnson

Patricia Ann Johnson age 68, a resident of Elba, AL died Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Wise Mill Assembly of God Church cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
She is survived by sons, Jerry Allen Johnson, Jody Johnson, both of Elba, grandchildren, Zach Stephens (LeighAnn Grinde), Dothan, AL, Shelby Stephens, Elba, and Cody Johnson of Opp, AL. She also leaves behind a sister - Teresa (Ric) Bludsworth, Elba; brothers, James Allen Simmons, Elba, Bobby (Donna) Simmoms, Andalusia, AL; brother-in-law, Terry Jones of Samson, AL, along with two great grandchildren.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry "Sweet" Johnson; by a daughter, Melissa Beckworth; along with her parents, Lillie Pearl and Homer Allen Simmons, as well as a sister, Linda Gail Jones.
