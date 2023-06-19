Patricia Medley age 39, a resident of Elba, AL died unexpectedly Sunday, June 18, 2023. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Local teams advance in Dixie Youth Baseball Division II tournaments
- Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church to host Homecoming this Sunday, June 18th
- Coffee County Commissioners vote to adopt new driveway installation policy
- Elba City Council reappoints two to cemetery board
- Notice to File Claims for the Estate of Linda R. Bauer
- Brainstorms for 6/15/2023
- ATM machine disabled following robbery attempt last week...
- Elba BOE votes to hire special education coordinator for system
Most Popular
Articles
- Local teams advance in Dixie Youth Baseball Division II tournaments
- ATM machine disabled following robbery attempt last week...
- Coffee County Commissioners vote to adopt new driveway installation policy
- Elba BOE votes to hire special education coordinator for system
- Notice of Public Sale for A-Less Storage
- Greg Brunson
- Elba City Council reappoints two to cemetery board
- Courtney Justin Tillis
- Elba Zion Missionary Baptist Church to host Homecoming this Sunday, June 18th
- Omega Farris
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.