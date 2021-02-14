Patty Johnson

Patricia Ann Johnson age 69, a resident of Elba, AL died Saturday, February 13, 2021 at home. Patti fought a courageous battle with cancer over the last six months, never wavering in her faith and perseverance. In accordance with her wishes, a private burial will take place at a future date. Those wishing to make memorials in her honor, are asked to do so to Covenant Community Church, 332 Simmons Street, Elba, Alabama.
Patti was a retired teacher, and upon her retirement, became actively involved in Covenant Community Church, where she served in various capacities, and never shunned any task ask of her.
She leaves behind her mother - Jonnie L. Taylor, and a sister, Vicki Bandstra both of Elba.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell E. Johnson, along with her father, John H. Taylor
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Johnson family.
