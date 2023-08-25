Patty Sue Sasser age 84 of Elba, AL died Monday, August 21, 2023, at her home.
Private burial was held at New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include sons - Lamar (Roxana) Sasser, and Dennis (Tonya) Sasser, both of Elba; and sister - Carolyn Adkison, Hot Springs, AR.
She was preceded in death by her husband - John Sasser, parents - E. M. and Hazel Isler, and sisters - Maxine Garner and Betty Wise.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Sasser family.
