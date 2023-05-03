Paul C. Martin age 65 of Elba, AL died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his residence in Elba. Memorial services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM with Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Survivors include: daughters - Crystal (Dewayne) Evans, and Heather Gilley, both of Elba, and Tracy (Jamel) Scott, Enterprise, AL.
He is also survived by two nephews he treated as his own sons: Gary (Sara) Williams, Enterprise, and Chad (Megan) Williams, Elba.
He was preceded in death by his Parents - Reever and Maggie Martin, and wife - Shirlene Martin.
