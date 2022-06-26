Mr. Paul Harrison age 100, a resident of Elba, AL died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, AL. Private graveside services were held at Whitewater Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Allen Richard officiating.
Survivors include: daughter - Ann (Roger) Messer, Elba; brother - Robey Harrison, Samson, AL; sister - Vesta Mae Rhodes, Wauchula, FL; grandson - Wesley (Beverly) Messer, Elba; granddaughters - Tazzie (Rodger) Writesel, Elba, Renee (Russell) MacLees, Port Saint Lucie, FL, - Denise Harrison, Stuart, FL; and great grandson - Ethan Ard, Elba.
Mr. Harrison was preceded in death by his wife - Tazzie Harrison, father - Mancil Manuel Harrison, mother - Eunice Lawford Harrison, son - Melvin P Harrison, sister - Shirley Cauley, brothers - David, Jessie and Ralph Harriso
