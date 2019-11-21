Mr. Paul Isaac Pyfrom, age 49, a resident of Elba, Ala., died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Baptist Hospital South in Montgomery, Ala.
Funeral services will be held at Wooten Chapel Assembly of God on Saturday, November 23, 2019, beginning at 11 AM with Rev. Mike Medley officiating. A private burial will follow in the Woodland Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Wooten Chapel on Saturday, November 23, from 10 AM to 11 AM. The Pyfrom family asks those wishing to make memorial gifts to do so to Wooten Chapel Assembly of God, c/o P.O. Box 608, New Brockton, Alabama 36351, or to the Coffee, Dale, Geneva Special Olympics, c/o 218 Lakewood Drive, Enterprise, Alabama.
Paul will be remembered by his family and friends for his caring nature, "bigger than life" smile, and ability to overcome any obstacle when presented. He enjoyed bowling with his buddies, and made many friends throughout the years while working part-time "Supervising" at Coffee Auto Repair in Enterprise. Paul was a Christian, and loved his pastor, and church family.
Survivors include his mother - Margaret Ruth Pyfrom, Elba; sisters - Margaret (Tony) Caterisano, Greenville, SC, Becky (James) Brown, New Brockton, Ala., Gayle (Peter Van Dyck) Pyfrom, Philadelphia, Pa., Dee Dee (David) Murray, Elba; and brothers - Philip and David Pyfrom both of Elba.
Paul was preceded in death by his Father - John Philip Elisha Pyfrom, and by a brother - John Pyfrom.
