Paul Jacobs

Paul A. Jacobs age 94, a resident of Elba, AL died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, May 14, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM with Min. Philip Box and Dr. Tony Dye officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday evening, May 13, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Paul served in the United States Army during WWII.
He is survived by the love of his life Bessie to whom he remained married to for 70 years. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory, a daughter - Debbie Coleman, Elba; granddaughters - Haylee Coleman (Brad Grantham), Enterprise, AL, and Hope Boutwell (Ashley), Fort Walton Beach, FL; grandsons - Joey Jacobs, Helena, AL, and Russ Jacobs of Elba; along with great granddaughters - Lexi Russell Comer (Jacob), Elba, Abbie Henley, Enterprise, Alexis Boutwell, and Avery Boutwell and great grandson Alex Boutwell, all of Fort Walton Beach; He is also survived by a great great granddaughter, Kinsleigh Comer of Elba along with his siblings, Ella Sue Shannon of Goldsboro, NC, George Jacobs of Mississippi, Harry Jacobs of Elba, and Laura Jean Ziglar of Eufaula, AL.
Paul was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Jacobs, by his parents, Bonnie and Joseph Jacobs, stepmother Carrie S. Jacobs, along with brothers, Fred, James, Bill, and Wayne Jacobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.