LTC Paul L. English Sr. died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Elba Nursing Home and Rehab Center, Elba, Ala., two days after his 92nd birthday.
Paul was born in New Orleans, La., Jan. 9, 1929 to Lucius L. “Luke” English and Aliene Paul English, but grew up in and always called Elba his home. He graduated from Elba High School in 1947 and after a short stint in the U.S. Merchant Marines, he entered the University of Alabama. In 1950 he married Tuscaloosa native Marianne Hughes, a fellow student and the love of his life. While pursuing a business degree, Paul joined UA’s Army ROTC Cadet Corps. He was a member of The Pershing Rifles and the University’s Rifle Team.
In 1952, with the Korean conflict still smoldering, the Army called Paul thus beginning a distinguished military career spanning more than 22 years, which would take him and his family all over the U.S. and the world. In 1974 Paul retired from active duty. His service record includes a number of awards and decorations, including The Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star, but the award he always wore most proudly was the Combat Infantry Badge earned while serving as an advisor to the ARVN in the Mekong delta area of Vietnam, in 1963-64.
After retirement, Paul moved his family to Cottondale Alabama. He reentered the University of Alabama, earning a BA and MA. He and Marianne were members and active in Andrews Chapel United Methodist Church. He was also active and held leadership positions in community organizations including Tuscaloosa’s Civitan Club, the Retired Officer’s Association and the Lake Wildwood Homeowner’s Association. Paul always had a number of passions in his life - family, photography, hunting, bird dogs, gardening and Alabama football
He and Marianne opened English Photography in 1977. For the next 25 years they documented weddings, social events and youth sports activities in the Tuscaloosa area.
Paul was preceded in death by Marianne, his wife of 67 years; a daughter, Mary Elaine English; and a brother, Hugh Warren English.
Survivors include his sister: Linda English-Holland, Ocala, Fla.; sons: COL (Ret) Paul L. English Jr. (Michelle), and Dr. Jeffrey H. English (Elizabeth); grandchildren: Keith English (Tiffany), Luke English, David English, Anne-Marie Poland (Russell), 1LT Michael English (Tabby), and Lauren Marcilliat (Kevin); and 11 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.