Paul R. "Randy" White age 58 of Elba, AL died Monday, May 1, 2023 at Troy Health & Rehab in Troy, AL. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Cary Maulden officiating.
Burial services will follow in the Whitewater Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: son - Hunter (Payton) White, Dothan, AL; grandsons - Greyson Cooper White, and Forrest Valor Davis, both of Dothan;, brother - Hayes (Donna) White, Elba; and mother - Margaret White, Elba.
He was preceded in death by his father - James H. White Sr.
