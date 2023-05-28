Paul Wallace

Paul L. Wallace 78 of Elba, AL passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM with Elba Church of Christ Elders George Bryan and Tom Maddox officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, May 28, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Boswell Wallace of Elba, Alabama and daughter, Anita Wallace and her husband Richard Hart of Wilmer, Texas.
Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his parents, Leagon and Bama Vonamore Wallace.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elba Church of Christ.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Wallace family.
