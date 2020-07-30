Peggy Joyce Boutwell age 81, a resident of Elba, AL died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Sunday, August 2, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM with Rev. Diana White and Rev. Donald E. Burns officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Covenant Community Church, 332 Simmons Street, Elba, AL 36323.
She is survived by son - Jeff (Dixie) Boutwell of Elba; daughter - Brandy Boutwell, Elba; sister - Jeanette Rosenbaum of Reston, VA, along with five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.
Mrs. Boutwell was preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Boutwell, two sons: Charles Timothy "Tim" Boutwell and Derrick Laron Boutwell, along with her parents Sallie Belle Marler and Wayne Golden "Goat" Marler.
