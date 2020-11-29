Peggy Compton

Peggy Pauline Compton age 85 of Elba, AL died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee, FL. Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, December 2, 2020
at 10:00 AM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. In lieu of flower contributions may be made to the Elba First Baptist of Elba P. O. Box 507, Elba, AL
36323 may be made in Peggy's honor.
Survivors include: sons - Tom (Neina) Compton , Chancellor, AL, and Phillip (Summer) Compton, Elba; daughter - Pamela (Danny) Jordan, Elba; twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Compton family.
