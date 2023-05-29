Peggy McIntosh

Mrs. Peggy Jo Hodge McIntosh, age 88, of Elba, Ala., died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Elba Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elba.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 2 p.m., from Evergreen Cemetery in Elba with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating and Hayes Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. McIntosh was preceded in death by her husband - Bobby G. McIntosh, father - Joe David Hodge, mother - Ola Jane Cook Hodge, sisters-in-law – Pearl Hodge and Nancy Hodge, and brother-in-law – Willie Ray Crocker.
Survivors include her son: Scott (wife Stephanie) McIntosh, New Brockton, Ala.; granddaughter: Macy McIntosh, Enterprise, Ala.; brothers: William Randle "Bill" Hodge, Elba, Joe David (wife Judy) Hodge, and Ralph Hodge, both of Clearwater, Fla., and Robert L (wife Shirley) Hodge, Daleville, Ala.; sisters: Bertie Lee (husband Jearl) Boland, and Mary Jane Crocker, both of Elba; along with many nieces and nephews.
