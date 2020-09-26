Peggy Nelson Sep 26, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peggy Nelson age 76, a resident of Gantt, died Friday September 25, 2020 at her home. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Kinston Lady Bulldogs ranked 7th in the state for volleyball Kinston youth football teams win one, lose one in Red Level McCollough-Shelley engagement announced for December nuptials Notice to Creditors - the Estate of Helen Jeanette Hodge Monterrey's Cafe and Grille application for Restaurant Retail Liquor License Brainstorms for 9/24/2020 Complaint for Divorce notice - April Heap vs William Heap Legal Notice - In the Matter of Margaret Jesta Skrzypiec Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMcCollough-Shelley engagement announced for December nuptialsElba Fire Department responded to multiple calls last week as a result of Hurricane SallyKinston youth football teams win one, lose one in Red LevelMiss Brown and Mr. Spicer set to exchange vows in OctoberFriday morning update on flooding issues in Elba/Coffee CountyComplaint for Divorce notice - April Heap vs William HeapElba City and Coffee County schools to remain closed Friday, Sept. 18th; Expected to reopen Monday, Sept. 21stNotice to Creditors - the Estate of Helen Jeanette HodgeMonterrey's Cafe and Grille application for Restaurant Retail Liquor LicenseGlenn Alan Davis Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
