Penny Driggers

Penny Ree Driggers age 72 of Brantley, AL died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne, AL. Funeral services will be held from Alberton Baptist Church on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Kenny Horn and Rev. Harry Driggers officiating. Burial services will follow in the Bullock Community Cemetery. Visitation will be at Alberton Baptist Church on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.
Survivors include: husband - Rev. Harry Jefferson Driggers, Sr., daughter - Rena (Jonathan Earles) Hudson, son -
Jeff (Laura) Driggers, all of Brantley, AL; sisters - Marie Loper, and Brynell Brown, both of Millry, AL; grandsons - Taylor Driggers, Parker Driggers, and Mitchell Hudson, granddaughters - Sarah (Wesley) Osborne, and Madeline (Quindarius Thagard) Driggers; granddaughters - Lauren Hudson, Caroline Driggers, and Mary Katherine Driggers; great grandsons - Brayden Osborne, Cam Lowery, Bryson Thagard and Greyson James Osborne.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Driggers family.
