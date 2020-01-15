Phillip Hayes Hamm DVM, age 85 of Elba, AL died Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Elba United Methodist Church on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Reverrend Steve Reneau officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Elba United Methodist Church on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Mr. Hamm was married to his beloved June for over 65 years, the last 10 years of her life as a devoted caregiver. The family requests the omission of flowers and ask
memorials be made to the Elba United Methodist Church, 503 Davis Street West, Elba, AL 36323 in memory of Phillip.
Survivors include: sons - Rodney (Teresa) Hamm, Dothan, AL, Mark (Margaret) Hamm, Cullman, AL and Carl (Wanda) Hamm, Auburn, AL; brother - Wayne Hamm, Birmingham, AL; grandsons - Stephen (Megan) Hamm, Dothan, Kevin (Carrie) Hamm, Greenville, SC and Brad (Retta) Hamm, Odenville, AL; granddaughters - Sarah (John) Higginbotham, Cullman, and Ellen (Chris) Hamby, Helena, AL; and eight great grandchildren.
