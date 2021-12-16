Mr. Preston Kelley, Jr., age 89, of Elba, AL died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in Medical Center Enterprise.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War.
Mr. Kelley is survived by his wife of 67 years, June Reeves Kelley; sons, Terry Kelley, Mike Kelley, Tony Kelley & wife, Susan, and Mark Kelley & wife, Cindy; sister, Maggie Marsh; grandchildren, Clay Kelley (Jordan Henry), Kristi Taylor (Greg), Tyler Lubert (Angela), Jeremy Kelley (Jeri Lynn), Kasie Williams (Chase), Sladen Sowell (Jansen), and Kaide Moman (Parker); and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam Kelley Lubert; parents, Connie Lee Hicks Kelley and Preston Kelley, Sr.; sisters, Betty Jean Prescott and Jeanette Boswell; and brothers, Qunion Kelley.
Funeral services for Mr. Kelley will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, December 17, 2021 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Opp, AL with military graveside honors following in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at Wyatt Funeral Home.
Wayne Sharpe, Donald Hall and Bobby Morgan will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Kelley, Mike Kelley, Tony Kelley, Mark Kelley, Jeremy Kelley and Tyler Lubert with Clay Kelley, Chase Williams, Jansen Sowell and Parker Moman serving as honorary pallbearers.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of their daughter, Pam Kelley Lubert (www.cancer.org).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful people at Encompass Home Health for the care their husband, father and grandfather received.
The family will be receiving friends at the Kelley Home, 9909 Hwy 134, Elba, Al 36323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.