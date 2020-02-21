Mr. Preston Pope, age 82, of Dawson Ga., died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born and raised in Glenwood, Ala. He lived most of his adult life in Georgia. He enjoyed working on cars and was self-employed as an auto mechanic.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at Newbia Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 330, Elba, Ala. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Officiating will be Brother Elbert Smith and Preston Wade Pope.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Newbia Baptist Church.
Preston was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Lizzie Pope; brothers, Othal Pope, Roland Pope Jr.; and sisters, Louise Pope Williams, and Dorothy Pope Cherry.
Survivors include his wife: Marilyn; daughters: Glenda Pope Mulherin (Mike), Lincolnton, Ga., Lisa Murphy Van Woert, Augusta, Ga.; sons: Tim Pope (Charline), Wetumpka, Ala., Preston Wade Pope (Ashley), Dayton, Ohio; brothers: Billy Pope (Vickie), Columbus, Ga., Fred Pope, Glenwood; sister: Marie Haden (Richard), Jacksonville, Ark.; along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
