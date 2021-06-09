Mr. R.C. Carpenter, age 93, of Elba, Ala., died Thursday, May 27, 2021.
He was born Sept. 13, 1927 in Elba to Hattie Bell Davis Carpenter and Rayfield Carpenter. He married his wife, Annie Pearl Middleton Carpenter, on Sept. 29, 1962, and R.C. was a devoted husband for 47 years until her death.
He was a dedicated member of Rocky Head Missionary Baptist Church in Elba.
Funeral services were held June 1, 2021 at Rocky Head Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor A.R. Williams officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery with Hammond Funeral Home directing.
Other than his parents and wife, R.C. also was preceded in death by his sons, Willie Carpenter, and Jimmie Carpenter; grandson, William O’Brian Carpenter, and siblings, Allie Gray Henderson, Nadine Daniels, Louise Crittenden, and Melinda Carpenter.
Survivors include his children: Mary Nell (Samuel) Prince, Jersey City, NJ, Mae Doris (L.A.) Williams, Troy, Ala., David Charles (Patricia) Carpenter, William Calvin (Melissa) Carpenter, Cathynette (Melvin) Cross, Christina (John) Nelson and Catheryn Tonnette Carpenter, all of Elba, Brittany (Michael) Brim, Vicenza, Italy, and Gwen (Steve) Mizell, St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren: Marcus Prince, Damian Prince, Petrina (Tony) Evans, Christopher (Yonette) Williams, Lakecia (Eric) Jones, Hillary Williams, Michelle (Terrence) Harrison, Jordan Chambers, Derrick Cross, Lanchessica (Blue) Smith, Johnathan Lockett, Nicholas (Shai) Nelson, Isaac (Autumn) Nelson, Tytiana Carpenter, Armani Justice, Africa Mason, Taquez Mason, Taquan Mason, McKyah Brim, Bianna Brim, Meya Brim, Tachae Wright, Markia Reese, Aja Reese, Alyssa Mizell, and Morgan Mizell; a host of great-grandchildren; and siblings: Pearlie (Daniel) Moore, Trenton, NJ, Dorothy (Embry) Sconiers, Matawon, NJ, Robert (Helen) Carpenter, Levittown, Pa., John (Barbara) Carpenter, Oakland, Calif., Mary (Clayton) Gandy, Gantt, Ala., Adelaide (William) Brit, Bensalem, Pa., and Lucinda Carpenter, Elba.
