Randal Hubert Parker age 72, a resident of Opp, AL died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mount Royal Towers in Birmingham, AL. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the New Home Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Mr. Parker leaves behind his mother - Minnie Ruth Crook, Opp; daughters - Tracie (Mark) Stokes, Elba, AL, Tammy Stokes, Enterprise, AL, and Kellie Parker (Brent) Helms of Southside, AL. He is also survived by two brothers - Mickey Parker, and Jerry (Lela) Parker, both of Opp. along with two sisters, Shirley Richards (Ronnie) Walden of Brundidge, AL, and Sandra (Wilson) Carroll of Troy, AL, as well as a stepsister- Patsy (Bill) Fuller of Powder Springs, GA; and a step brother Danny Flowers of Enterprise.
He was preceded in death by his father Virgil Parker, along with a sister Landis Parker Walden.
