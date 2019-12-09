Randy Lane Harrison age 52, a resident of Elba, AL died Monday, December 9, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ruby Nell Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, December 10th, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife - April Denise Harrison; son - Marcus Harrison; and daughter - Shannon Vaughan all of Elba, AL, and daughter - Amanda Harrison, Enterprise, AL; mother Jeanette Harrison of New Brockton, AL; sister - Janna Harrison, New Brockton, and a brother - Scotty (Rhonda) Harrison of Midland City, AL.
Randy was preceded in death by his father Marvin Dolphus Harrison.
