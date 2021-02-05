Mr. Randy Len "Brody" Brown, age 60, a resident of Elba, Ala., died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home.
In accordance with his wishes, no local formal services will be held. His family plans to hold a celebration of life service at a later date in Danielsville, Ga.
Survivors include his daughter: Melissa Wilkerson, Elba, Ala.; sisters: Ophelia Myra Lewis, Auburn, Ga., Opal Cleveland, Willie Herman, and Kay Meadows, Danielsville, Ga.; brother: Don William Brown, also of Danielsville; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, along with other extended family and a host of friends.
