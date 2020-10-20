Ray Blocker

Ray Michael Blocker age 55, a resident of Elba, AL Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home. In accordance with his wishes, no formal services will be held.
He leaves behind a wife - Brandie Blocker of Andalusia, AL; along with three sons - Darren Blocker, Adam Blocker, and Cody Blocker all of Elba.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents Willie Mae and Ray Walter Blocker.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Blocker family.
