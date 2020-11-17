Ray Don Wheeler age 64 of Enterprise died recently in Enterprise. Graveside services were held Saturday November 14, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Ray Don Wheeler was born to the late Calvin Ben and Ina (Wilcoxon) Wheeler of Pike County, AL on January 8, 1956. Ray was the fourth of seven children born to this union.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, sister Debra J. and brother Calvin L. Wheeler. Ray was a dedicated and faithful member of the Church of God by Faith of New Brockton, AL where he served on the deacon and Five Man Boards.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 37 years, Mrs. Laura L. Wheeler of Enterprise; three sons Ray Leverette, Johnny A. Randolph and Christopher Randolph; three daughters Julia Ross, Patricia Ross and Pamela Randolph Clark; two sisters Vernita Wheeler and Anease (James) Coleman; three sister-in- laws Coledia Simmons, Wanda Johnson and Christina (Horace) Pender; two brothers James (Shirley) Wheeler and Fredrick Wheeler; two brothers-in-law, Terry and Vincent Randolph, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
