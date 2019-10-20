Mr. Ray Henon Ham, age 80, of Opp, AL died Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Mizell Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Ham is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Susan Kell and Mike; sons and daughters-in-law, David Ham and Amanda and Jerry Weeks and Dawn; sister, Judy Anthony; special friend, Ann McAdams; seven grandsons, Mark Weinketz, David Ham, Jr., Marcus Ham, Steven Ham, Dillion Ham, Michael Weeks and Robbie Weeks; five granddaughters, Allison Miller, Heather Cleland and Nick, Amy Frizalone, Madelynne Cash and Emily Weeks; and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Moody Ham; and parents, Eunive Nelson Ham and John Henry Ham.
Funeral services for Mr. Ham will be held at 10 am Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Macedonia Methodist Church with burial following in the church cemetery. Donald Phillips and Derwood Cleland will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Weinketz, Blake Lambert, Brock Lambert, Nick Cleland, Gary Lambert and Mike Parrish. Visitation will be held at Wyatt Funeral Home Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 and at the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Macedonia Methodist Church.
The family will be receiving friends at the Ham home, 202 E. Stewart Ave., Opp.
