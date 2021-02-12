Ray Lamar Davis age 59, a resident of Elba, AL died unexpectedly Friday, February 12, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held from Goodman Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. John Woodham officiating. Burial services will follow in the Goodman Baptist Church cemetery.
Survivors Include: wife - Hilda Davis; son - Dylan (Samantha Morris) Davis; step-daughters -
Tonitta (Tyson) Sauls, Libby Woodham, and Sandra Woodham; brothers - Jerry Davis, and Gary (Darla) Davis; sisters – Fay Lawson, and Cindy Odom; and sister-in-law - Kay Davis.
He was preceded in death by brothers - Larry Davis and James Terry Davis.
