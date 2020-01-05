Raymond Capers age 73 of Opp, AL died December 6, 2019 at Mizell Memorial Hospital. Funeral services were held Saturday December 28, 2019, 2:00 P M at Adams Street Church of Christ. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise, directed.
Raymond was born in the town of Mt. Pleasant, Charleston County, South Carolina to the parents of Susan Simmons-Vanderhorst and Edward T. Capers on November 24, 1946. He was the youngest of six children, four of whom proceeded him in death; Rheba, Elizabeth, Jake, Jake Vanderhorst and Edward Capers.
He leaves one sister; Lydia Capers-Boyce (John). On February 19, 1996 Raymond married his beloved wife ; May Beatrice Borders-Capers whom he leaves to mourn along with a host of inherited family members; son Lester Charles Hayes (Maylon-Tina) mother-in-law, Lula Borders, two grandchildren, seven great grands, four sisters-in-law; Elizabeth Gordan, Christine Stanford (Willie), Shirleen Mason (Charles) Brenda Jiles (Fred), and three brothers-in-law; William (Alice), Eddie Roy (Bertha), and Charles (Anna Marie) Borders. He also leaves to mourn a host of nieces, nephews (Harold Shaw the oldest nephew), special friends; Jeff Glover, and bill Edwards, cousins, family and friends in S.C.
Raymond attended segregated Laing Elementary and Laing High School, SC.
Raymond entered the United States Marine Corps on October 11, 1966. During this period of service Raymond served combat duty to Vietnam year and received medals, decorations, and campaign ribbons. On August 31, 1971 he was honorably discharged from active duty. Raymond briefly attended college on the west coast and played with a semi-pro basketball league. On August 21, 1974 he joined the United States Army and was sent to the Republic of Vietnam for the second time, and returned home with recognitions of numerous Army commendation medals and awards.
Raymond went on to Drill Sergeant School, Advance Leadership Training School, German Headstart to learn the language, as well as Army pre-commission courses. He retired from active military service on December 31, 1992 after serving over twenty-two years. He was a veteran who suffered from the outcome of war physically and emotionally
