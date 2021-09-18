Dr. Raymond Hill of Lakeland, Florida died September 16th, 2021, due to natural causes. Born in Luverne, AL, September 1, 1929, he moved to Lakeland, FL from Opelika, AL in 1971. He married Dorothe H. Hill of Elba, AL on December 20, 1951.
Dr. Hill received a Bachelor of Science degree from Troy State University in 1952 and a master's degree from the University of Alabama in 1967. His doctoral degrees were received from the University of Alabama in 1975.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothe H. Hill; daughters, Darleen Garcia (Lubin) and Ramona Chormann; sister, Martha Lois Mobley; grandchildren, Alyssia Totten (Scott), Nicole Richardson (Johnathan), Kylee Chormann, and Kathrine Lopez (Chris); plus, six great-grandchildren.
Raymond was preceded in death by his son; Joe R. Hill; grandson, Tyler Callaway; parents, Willie Mae Johnson Hill and Billy Augusta (B.A.) Hill; and brothers, Johnson Hill and Billy A. (Gus) Hill.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, beginning at 2:00 pm at the Evergreen Cemetery in Elba. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home from 12:00 pm - 1:45 pm.
