Mr. Raymond Magwood, age 73, of Enterprise, Ala., died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Providence Hospital.
Funeral services were held Oct. 26, 2019 at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.
He was born September 23, 1946 to Annie Bell Owens and James Magwood in Coffee County.
Survivors include three sisters: Mable Townsend, Catherine McIntosh, Daisy McCray; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.