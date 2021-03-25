Reiva Chapman Tindol age 95 of Jack, AL died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, AL.
Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Mark Ward and Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating. Burial services will follow in the Old Tabernacle Church cemetery.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Due to COVID-19, the family understands any apprehension from family and friends who may choose not to attend these services.
Survivors include: daughter - Leesa Hider, Jack; granddaughter - Karen (Jim) Oxendine, Cowarts, AL; grandson - Bobby Hider, Dothan, AL; granddaughter-in-law - Denise Hider, Slocomb, AL, great granddaughters - Tamara Oxendine, Dothan, Danielle (Randy) Whitehead, Slocomb, AL, and Meagan Oxendine, Cottonwood, AL; great-great grandson - Dawson Oxendine, Dothan; great-great granddaughter - Raelyn Whitehead, Slocomb;, sister - Gina Resmondo, Pensacola; nephews - Clint (Allison) Resmondo, and Caleb Resmondo, plus great niece - Isabella Resmondo, all three of Pensacola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.