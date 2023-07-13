Rena V Dispennette

Rena Vaughan Dispennette age 74 of Sevierville, TN died Monday, July 10, 2023. Memorial services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel, of Elba, on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.
Rena graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, AL. She married her high school sweetheart, Lonnie and graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Medical Technology. Rena dedicated a majority of her career to serve as a microbiologist in the mycology department at the State Health Laboratory's Montgomery Central Lab.
After retirement, Rena and Lonnie moved to the Great Smoky mountains in Wears Valley, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friends of the Smokies in support of the park she loved or to the Respite Ministry at FUMC in Montgomery, AL. Their caregiver support means so much to Rena’s family during her battle with Alzheimer’s.
Survivors include: husband - Lonnie Henry Dispennette Jr; daughter - Dr. Lauri (Toby) Taunton, Spring City, TN; sister - Marcy (Charles) Jones, Prattville, AL; brother - Emile (Willette) Vaughan, Pike Road, AL; grandson - Jacob Muñoz, and granddaughter - Ana Muñoz, both of Scottsdale.
